Oman’s Ministry of Education is expected to award the design and construction contract for its School Buildings in Several Governorates project by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The design and build tender were issued on 12 November 2023 and with bid submission was scheduled on 2 January 2024. The pre-bid clarification was ended on 4 December 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-March 2024”, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders comprised of Said Abdullah Said Al Rashdi Trading & Contracting Co ($63.05 million), Al Assar Al Hadeth Trading & Contracting ($61 million), Sandrose Trading ($62 million), Mansoor Al Masroory Trading ($57.24 million), Burj Oman ($57.42 million), Modern Technology Co. ($57 million), and Ibthaj Muscat Trading & Contracting ($60 million), officials from four companies confirmed.

The scope of work involves design and construction of 12 school buildings in 6 packages in various governorates of the Sultanate:

Package 1: A joint school for basic education, grades 1-4, consisting of 36 classrooms in Al-Rakbi in the Wilayat of Saham in the North Al Batinah Governorate. A joint school for basic education (1-4) consisting of 36 classrooms in Al-Uqdat South in the Wilayat of Barka, in the Governorate of South Al-Batinah.

Package 2: A basic education school for boys (9-12), consisting of 40 classrooms, in Abu Qala in the Wilayat of Sur, in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. A joint school for basic education, grades 1-4, consisting of 36 classrooms, Al-Maamoura in the Wilayat of Ibra in the North Al-Sharqiyah Governorate.

Package 3: A basic education school for boys (9-12) consisting of 40 classrooms Hail Al Awamer South in the Wilayat of Seeb, Muscat Governorate A basic education school for boys (9-12), consisting of 40 classrooms, in Al Maabilah Al Janubiyah, Seeb Wilayat, Muscat Governorate.

Package 4: A basic education school for boys, grades 9-12, consisting of 40 classrooms, Al-Amerat, Al-Amerat Wilayat, Muscat Governorate. A joint school for basic education, grades 1-4, consisting of 36 classrooms, on the Quriyat coast in the Wilayat of Quriyat, Muscat Governorate.

Package 5: A basic education school for girls, grades 9-12, consisting of 40 classrooms, Al Khadrawin, in the wilayat of Shinas, in the North Al Batinah Governorate. A basic education school for boys (9-12), consisting of 40 classrooms, in Qasiyat Al Busaid in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura, in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

Package 6: A basic education school for girls (9-12), consisting of 40 classrooms, Awqad Al Shamaliyah, Salalah, Dhofar Governorate and a basic education school for girls (grades 9-12), consisting of 40 classrooms, in North Sahlanout, in Salalah, in the Dhofar Governorate.

The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

