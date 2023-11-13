MUSCAT: The trial run of Oman Botanic Garden will take place next year as 90 per cent of construction is over. Some facilities have already been completed while others close to completion.

This was stated by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, in an exclusive interview with the Oman newspaper.

The minister stated that the work on the project is progressing as per schedule and the facilities are being completed gradually as the ministry continues to build its operational capabilities for the project and complete all basic requirements. The implementation of the road linking the Botanic Garden from Al Jifnain is among the priorities that the ministry is working to achieve at the current stage. It is hoped that the road will reduce pressure on the current main entrance to the Botanic Garden as well as facilitate access for visitors coming from various governorates.

The Oman Botanic Garden will serve as an enabler for many sectors and there is a partnership between the government, the private sector and the wider society. It will include several facilities and services that will provide investment opportunities for entrepreneurs. The project will also have adventure tourism facilities and research centres. There is also a plan to shift the Natural History Museum to be part of the Botanic Garden facilities, the minister said.

The Minister of Heritage and Tourism explained that the official launch of the project requires more time as well as financial and human resources, expressing his hope that all these requirements will be met soon.

Situated in Al Khoud village in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, the Oman Botanic Garden celebrates the unique plants, landscapes and cultural traditions of Oman. The garden will be situated on a 430-hectare protected natural area, surrounded by the Northern Mountains of Oman. The garden showcases all the native plant species of Oman in a series of carefully created, naturalistic habitats from the dry deserts to the rich monsoon cloud forests. The garden will also showcase the traditionally cultivated crops and the many ways that people use plants in Oman.

The inventorying operations of the scientific teams in the garden resulted in the collection and documentation of hundreds of plants native to Oman. The garden also contributed to discovering 20 exclusive plant species that are found in the world only in Oman.

The minister said Oman Botanic Garden will be one of the landmarks in the country like the Royal Opera House Muscat, Oman Across Ages Museum and the National Museum.

Oman Botanic Garden, which extends over an area of 5 million square metres, has five main buildings, the most important of which are the Dhofar Mountains Greenhouse, the Hajar Mountains Greenhouse, the vehicle parking building, the Renewable Energy Centre, the Environment Centre, the Visitor Centre, and the VIP building.

At the site, giant cranes and hundreds of people are working tirelessly. The 860 metres-long cable car lines, are almost complete, which will enable visitors to traverse the garden in 5 minutes.

The garden has approximately 500 parking spaces, which is ready.

The garden will have suspended pedestrian bridge linking the Hajar Mountains Greenhouse and the Dhofar Mountains Greenhouse.

HIGHLIGHTS

1. Location

Al Khoud, Wilayat of Al Seeb

2. Area

5 million square metres

3. Collection

Over 1,200 species of plants that mimic the nature in various governorates

4. Cable car

The 860 metres-long cable car lines, which are almost complete, will enable visitors to traverse the garden in 5 minutes.

5. Suspended pedestrian bridge

The garden will have suspended pedestrian bridge linking the Hajar Mountains Greenhouse and the Dhofar Mountains Greenhouse

6. Road and green energy

A renewable energy centre and a road linking the garden to Al Jifnain

7. Jobs for citizens

Hotel establishments and service facilities provide job opportunities for youth and small and medium enterprises

8. Shifting of museum

Natural History Museum to be part of the garden’s facilities



