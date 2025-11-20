The Saudi government-owned National Housing Company (NHC) has signed three agreements worth more than 5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.3 billion) to develop 4,850 housing units in Riyadh and Mecca.

The company agreed with Ledar Co. to develop more than 930 residential units in the Dar Makkah project in Wujhat Bawabat Makkah, valued at SAR 899 million, it said in a post on X.

A second agreement was signed with Dar Wa Emaar Co. to develop 2,843 residential units in Wujhat Al Fursan for more than SAR 3.3 billion.

The third agreement was signed with Ezdihar Real Estate to build 1,120 residential units in Wujhat Al Fursan, valued at more than SAR 880 million.

Other agreements

NHC signed an agreement with Al Omar Investment to develop 14,000-unit Dama-Al-Mashriqya project over an area of 158,000 sqm in the Al-Mashriqya community in East Riyadh at an investment of SAR 600 million.

It awarded a contract worth SAR 525 million to Zaid Alhussain & Brothers Group for infrastructure works in Khuzam area, located north of Riyadh.

Another contract worth SAR 651 million was awarded to Saleh Abdulla Almahana Company (SMCO) to build 1,290 residential units for The Rose House project, located within Al Wurood in Al-Ahsa.

All the deals were signed during Cityscape Riyadh 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.