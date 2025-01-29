PHOTO
Morocco will soon launch a project to build 16 tourism villages as the North African Arab country braces for co-hosting the FIFA World Cup games in 2030.
The government has allocated around 188 million Moroccan dirhams ($19 million) for phase 1 of the project that will cover various parts of the country.
In a report on Wednesday, Morocco’s daily Sabah Akadir said the project would be executed in partnership with the US-based Marriott , France’s Club Med and Morocco’s MAdAEF tourism investment firm.
“This project is part of a tourism roadmap approved by the government for the period 2023-2026....it aims to promote the tourism sector and make Morocco a more attractive destination for tourists locally and internationally,” the report said.
