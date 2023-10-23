Morocco has allocated nearly 15 billion Moroccan dirhams ($1.45 billion) for reconstruction projects in the wake of the deadly earthquake that struck some of its areas on 8 September, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The North African country’s draft budget which was submitted to Parliament on Friday includes allocations of nearly MAD138 billion ($13.4billion) for health, social care, education and other sectors, the Arabic language daily Hespres said, citing the Finance Ministry budget report.

It said the budget also includes nearly MAD4.2 billion ($407 million) for housing and farming projects, MAD2.9 billion ($281 million) for transport and around MAD3.3 billion ($320 million) for the government investment fund.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

