Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates has been awarded LEED Platinum, the highest level of certification in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system, its owner Majid Al Futtaim announced on Tuesday.

Mall of the Emirates was awarded LEED Platinum Certification for Operations and Maintenance for Existing Buildings (LEED O+M: Existing Buildings), making it the world’s largest operational mall to receive this international certification, Majid Al Futtaim said in a press statement.

The statement said the Mall achieved the certification through its long-term partnership with Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and France’s Veolia, which has been contracted to provide energy management and facilities management services.

The statement said the Mall of the Emirates was evaluated on its environmental performance across five categories: energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience.

Since 2018, it has saved an average of 15 million kilowatt hours of energy and 40,000 cubic metres of water per year through its energy and water conservation initiatives.

The mall also generates clean electricity by installing 7,291 solar PV panels on the rooftop car park that spans 11,996 square meters. The solar PV plant reduces 5,360 CO2 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Majid Al Futtaim now has 19 LEED-certified malls, said Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Asset Management, adding the company aims to become net positive in carbon and water by 2040.

Other malls, including City Centre Deira, City Centre Muscat and City Centre Bahrain, are slated to be put forward for assessment and certification in 2023.

Majid Al Futtaim now has more than seven million square meters of green-certified assets across its portfolio.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)