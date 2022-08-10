The autonomous Kurdistan province in North Iraq has launched a project to build the tallest residential tower in the Arab country, press reports said on Wednesday.

The 210-metre tower is located in Kurdistan’s capital Erbil and construction work has been kicked off by a local developer, Shafaq News said.

It quoted Erbil’s Governor Omed Khoshnaw as saying the project “is part of a development plan for the capital and is the tallest residential building in Iraq.”

Mohammed Bradusti, Chairman of the company constructing the tower, said it comprises 52 levels and would be completed within 4 years, according to the network, which did not identify that company.

