HaejooX, a pioneer in the purpose-built reef industry originating in Korea, has been named the official construction and fabrication contractor for Dubai Reef project, a sustainable initiative by Dubai Can.

HaejooX has been involved with the Dubai Reef project since its initial proof of concept in 2021. Leveraging its expertise in marine biology and environmental engineering, the Korean group has previously assisted in the design and deployment of purpose-built reefs for development projects both in the Gulf region and globally.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the Dubai Reef pilot stage began in April and the deployment of the first 1,000 purpose-built reef modules is expected to begin in late November.

A citywide collaboration of key partners from across the public and private sectors, Dubai Reef is aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

The project’s strategic partners include DET; DECCA; DP World; Dubai Chambers; Nakheel; the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); and Emirates.

As per the contract signed by Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Performance at DET, and Ryan Paik, CEO of HaejooX, the company will design and construct 20,000 purpose-built reef modules, which will be deployed across Dubai’s waters over a three-year period.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Chairman of Regulatory Committee on Fishing of Living Aquatic Resources in Dubai and Director General of DECCA, said: "Dubai Reef brings together multi-industry stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to advance Dubai’s environmental goals. As Dubai continues to drive forward with its ambitious environmental agenda, these interconnected efforts showcase the emirate’s holistic approach to sustainability."

Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Performance at DET, said Dubai Reef is a landmark initiative that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

"Partnerships and collaborations play a crucial role in achieving Dubai’s wider sustainability objectives, and HaejooX will bring its expertise to support the project’s long-term aim to enhance biodiversity and safeguard Dubai’s coastal and marine habitats, aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda," he stated.

Ryan Paik, CEO of HaejooX, said: "Since the initial proof of concept in 2021, HaejooX has been analysing the effectiveness of purpose-built reefs in Dubai and we are delighted to support the emirate’s long-term objectives for ocean sustainability."

"Dubai Reef is a milestone project and we look forward to continuing working with the strategic partners and stakeholders to ensure its success" he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).