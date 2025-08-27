Jordan will focus on the development of a railway network to connect with neighbouring countries as part of the second phase of its Economic Modernisation Vision 2033, Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh, said during an interview with CNBC Arabia.

Shehadeh said the first implementation phase (2023–2025) saw the launch of approximately 512 initiatives aimed at stimulating growth and improving public services.

He said the upcoming second phase (2026–2029) will shift focus toward major infrastructure projects, including a railway network to connect Jordan with neighbouring countries and the development of the internal transportation network.

Shehadeh emphasised that while economic growth remains a central government objective, it cannot be achieved through capital expenditures alone. Instead, he stressed the importance of strategic initiatives that deliver sustainable returns and long-term impact.

Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision 2033 and its Roadmap are anchored on two strategic pillars: Accelerated growth through unlocking Jordan’s full economic potential. Improved quality of life for all citizens.

