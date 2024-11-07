Jordan’s Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) has unveiled a portal aimed at promoting real estate projects in partnership with the private sector.

In a statement on Monday, SSIF said the new portal includes in the first stage 14 investment opportunities covering land use, housing, farming and other sectors in the capital Amman and various parts of Jordan.

“This move is intended to promote real estate investments in partnership with the private sector through the establishment of new projects and multi-purpose facilities…it also aims to diversify SSIF’s real estate portfolio and provide new opportunities in infrastructure,” the statement said.

At the end of September, SSIF’s real estate investment portfolio was estimated at around872 million Jordanian dinars ($1.23 billion), it noted.

The statement said the portal can be accessed https://www.ssif.gov.jo/Invest_Opp.aspx

