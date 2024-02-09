Iraq has decided to open bids for the much-delayed project to build its first elevated metro in the capital Baghdad on Monday, the head of the National Investment Commission (NIC) was quoted on Friday as saying.

Haidar Makkiya said bids would also start on Monday for another project involving the construction of rail network linking Najaf and Karbala in Central Iraq.

“We have decided to set Monday for the start of bidding by companies for the Baghdad Elevated Metro project and the Najaf-Karbala rail project,” he told the Iraqi News Agency.

Makkia said both projects would be offered on an investment basis, adding other large projects would also be announced this year.

He said foreign firms interested in the $2.5 billion Baghdad Metro can submit their bids on NIC’s website.

Read More: Iraq unveils details of Baghdad Metro project

Iraq approves $697mln for Baghdad Metro project

Iraq inks deal with Alstom-led consortium for Baghdad Metro

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.