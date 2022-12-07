Iraq is planning a new terminal for Baghdad International Airport as part of a wider programme to upgrade the Iraqi capital’s main airport.

Governor of Baghdad Muhammad Jaber al-Atta said in a statement published by Al-Oula News that the Governorate has allocated funds from its budget to rehabilitate the Airport.

Al-Atta said that there are efforts to redesign and complete the fourth terminal as part of the government’s ambition to establish a world class airport in Iraq’s Capital city.

Baghdad airport has 3 terminals in operation, each designed for 2.5 million passengers per year.

In May 2010, Reuters had reported that Iraq plans to double capacity at Baghdad International Airport to 15 million passengers per year, and build three new terminals.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)