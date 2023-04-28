Iraq has approved projects worth nearly $24 million in housing and other sectors in the North-eastern Diyala Governorate, local press reports said on Friday.

The projects have been awarded on an investment basis and they include mainly a $20 million housing complex comprising 230 units, Aliqtisad News and other publications said, citing a statement by Diayla’s Investment Commission.

Other projects involve the construction of an entertainment city, a school and a farm factory for cereal production, the statement said.

“These projects are part of investment opportunities identified by the Commission, which is determined to pursue plans to improve the investment atmosphere in the Governorate,” it said, adding that 74 projects have been awarded over the past few years within an investment drive.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)