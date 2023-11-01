In the ever-evolving global investment landscape, investors are continuously drawn to new opportunities that offer value, stability, and growth. Dubai, known for its exceptional quality of life, unmatched safety, strong connectivity, tax benefits, and business-friendly environment, has emerged as a prime destination for international investors, particularly those from the United States.

This burgeoning appetite is not incidental but a calculated alignment with value, opportunity, and security that the city offers. When juxtaposed with other global cities, Dubai’s property prices not only stand competitive but also promise appreciable returns on investment.

Prime property prices in Dubai are notably cheaper by 20 percent-80 percent when compared to major cities such as Monaco, Hong Kong, New York, London, Geneva, Paris, Beijing, and Tokyo, even amidst a massive increase in rates during the post-pandemic period. A million dollars can secure a luxurious property in Dubai with an area of over 100 square metres (sqm), in stark contrast to 17sqm in Monaco, 21sqm in Hong Kong, and 33sqm in New York.

Moreover, the introduction of investor and golden visas through property acquisition has further sweetened the investment proposition, ensuring investors not only gain financial returns but also a gateway to global mobility and an enhanced lifestyle.

With a substantial diaspora from the MENA region, the U.S finds a cultural and economic bridge in Dubai, making it easier for investments.

A top FDI destination

Dubai’s ascension as a global leader in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), especially in future-oriented sectors, is noteworthy. The city, under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has forged dynamic partnerships with international investors, accelerating innovation and creating enduring economic value.

In 2022, Dubai not only maintained, but solidified its position as the leading destination city globally for greenfield FDI projects, with 837 announced projects, according to the Financial Times ‘fDi Markets’ data. This achievement, amidst global uncertainty and economic challenges, is a testament to the city’s competitive strengths and attractiveness.

Moreover, the comprehensive strategy of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33 Agenda), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade, is set to further elevate the emirate’s status as a preferred destination for major international companies, investment, talent, and visitation.

In 2022, the US ranked third for FDI in Dubai, accounting for 11 percent, with many investors having recognised and leveraged the multifaceted opportunities offered by this vibrant city. The strategic geographical positioning, coupled with a robust economic and technological infrastructure, makes Dubai a pivotal axis in the global economic machinery.

As we navigate through the complexities of global investment terrains, Dubai emerges not merely as a viable but as a compelling destination for U.S. investors. At Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS), we are not only witness to this transformative investment wave but are also active participants, facilitating U.S. investors in navigating through Dubai’s promising property market.

(The author is the CEO of BHHS Gulf Properties. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.