Iraq has asked South Korea’s company Hanwha to build 15,000 new schools as part of a post-war drive to rehabilitate most of its sectors.

The National Investment Commission asked the firm to undertake the projects after talks with company officials in Baghdad on Thursday.

Iraq’s Aliqtisad News agency quoted a NIC statement as saying the schools would be constructed in various governorates by the Korean construction giant, which is already building a 100,000-house residential city near the capital Baghdad.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.