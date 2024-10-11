Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE-Oman Rail Network, has signed a contract with Progress Rail, a subsidiary of US-headquartered Caterpillar, to procure haul freight locomotives for operations on the $2.5 billion railway network connecting the two Gulf countries.

The 27 EMD SD70ACS heavy locomotives will be custom-designed to meet the region's specific environmental and geographical conditions, and include advanced engines and filtration technologies to reduce carbon emissions in line with its sustainability goals, Hafeet Rail said in a press statement.

The procurement value and delivery timelines weren’t disclosed.

The agreement was signed at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference (Global Rail) 2024.

Hafeet Rail CEO Ahmad Al Musawa Al Hashmi, said the fleet, compliant with GCC Railway Network standards, will support efficient freight movement between Oman and the UAE.

The locomotives, each capable of hauling two-kilometre-long trains, are designed for transporting a wide range of cargo, including bulk materials, containers, and petrochemicals.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.