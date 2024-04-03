A Greek company has won a contract to design Iraq’s second largest hospital that will be build on an area of 330,000 square metres.

The official Alsabah newspaper said on Tuesday PVR will design the medical city in Nasiriyah city in the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate.

It quoted Mohammed Zubaidi, Chairman of Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund, as saying the project includes the construction of Iraq’s second largest medical facility.

“It comprises numerous medical units, labs, clinics and a large number of sections,” he said without mentioning project costs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.