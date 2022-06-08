Arab Finance: Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) has launched The Lake District in Mivida, its new landmark in New Cairo, according to an emailed press release on June 7th.

The Lake District features a 10,000-square-meter (sqm) lake, one of Egypt’s largest lakes, as well as a lively dancing fountain.

The new landmark also offers a wide range of activities for families, such as retail, a sports arena, and a kids park, along with kayaking for the first time in New Cairo.

Providing an entertaining experience for all family members of all age groups, the Lake District is the newest edition to Downtown Mivida, hosting various dining and shopping outlets including the Boulevard, in addition to high-powered work environments like My Park, the Place, and Mivida Business Park.

It also hosts international schools including Repton School and Europa Schule Newu Kairo (ESNK).

Spanning over 890 acres, Mivida is a fully integrated community in New Cairo that features spacious landscapes and valleys, offering a mix of residential, commercial, and leisure facilities.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is a real estate development company that operates within the establishment of commercial and residential projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.