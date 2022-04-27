ArabFinance: El Nasr Housing and Development has signed an agreement with Scope International for Engineering and Architecture for the development of Mokattam Corniche at a total cost of EGP 32 billion, with expected revenue of around EGP 61 billion, according to an official statement on April 26th.

The project is located on 1.75 million square meters (sqm) at the Mokattam district.

This move comes within the framework of the Ministry of Public Business Sector's strategy to benefit from assets owned by its affiliated companies and to encourage partnerships with the private sector.

It is worth noting that El Nasr Housing is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Construction and Development, an arm of the Ministry of Public Business Sector.