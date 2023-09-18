Areva Development has started construction of its 2.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($78 million) Glare mixed-use project in New Cairo.

The seven-storey project, spread over an area of 6,880sqm, includes offices, clinics and retail units, a press statement issued by the company said.

Areva’s development portfolio includes Nozha beach project in Ras Sedr, and Nozha international schools.

(1 US Dollar = 30.80 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

