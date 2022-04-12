Egis, an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors, has announced a major expansion of its capabilities in the Middle East with the acquisition of the Waagner Biro Bridge Services group of companies.

The startegic buy includes Waagner Biro Bridge Gulf and Waagner Biro Bridge Fabrication in Dubai, Waagner Biro Bridge Contracting and General Maintenance in Abu Dhabi and Waagner Biro Bridge, Qatar.

Waagner Biro Bridge Services has been operating in the GCC for more than 50 years providing

governments and private companies with innovative engineering, operation and maintenance services.

Projects they are involved in include the operation and maintenance of the Floating and Maktoum Bridge in Dubai, the routine maintenance of road structures in Dubai, coastal protection works in Dubai, the construction of Yas Marina Hotel Access bridge in Abu Dhabi, the operation and maintenance of several wastewater treatment plants and pumping stations in Qatar.

One of the first and most iconic projects that Waagner Biro Bridge Services was involved in was back in 1967 - the construction of the iconic Al Maqta Bridge in Abu Dhabi.

Announcing the strategic move, Egis said this acquisition will be a win-win for the group. On one hand, it will broaden its engineering services to include the design, engineering and construction of steel bridges and structures, marine and coastal engineering projects and the maintenance and operation of wastewater treatment facilities and pumping stations, while on the other hand, Egis and Waagner Biro Bridge Services will share the capacity to provide comprehensive facility management services through a distinct range of corrective, preventative and annual maintenance services for bridges, road infrastructure and public utilities.

In addition to that, this acquisition will provide development support for project structuring in the region, it added.

A leading international group in the consulting, engineering and operations services, Egis had previously acquired four companies with presence in the Middle East.

These include ‘Inhabit’, an engineering and consulting firm specializing in design services, ‘10 design’, an architecture firm, ‘Projacs’, a consulting firm specializing in project management and construction supervision for buildings and most recently announced the agreement to acquire ‘WME’, a multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy.

This new acquisition completes Egis' portfolio in the region by adding infrastructure maintenance and operations. It also brings support to Egis' expertise in project structuring (PPP), it stated.

Renaud Beziade, Global Executive Director PPP, Operations and Smart Mobility at Egis, said: "This acquisition contributes significantly to Egis' strategic objective of expanding its operations and maintenance expertise globally."

"It will give us, for this field, a solid foothold in one of the most dynamic regions, including countries with highest quality standards and a strong appetite for innovation," he stated.

"This acquisition also reflects Egis' commitment to support its clients in the Middle East with a broader range of engineering, operations and maintenance services," added Beziade.

Alaa Abusiam, Egis Group CEO in the Middle East, pointed out that Waagner Biro Bridge Services’ differentiated skillset and deep experience in the Middle East add depth to Egis’s existing capabilities.

"Combined, we will draw on our team's vast knowledge to provide maintenance and infrastructure engineering solutions for our clients that serve the need of the local communities. We look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to Egis," he added.

Waagner Biro Bridge Services CEO Ferdinand Brand said: "We share with Egis the genuine commitment of partnering with our clients and delivering consistently world-class services and cutting-edge projects. Together we will develop even more creative and comprehensive solutions that will set new standards of excellence in a multitude of sectors."

"We are very excited about joining Egis and the future opportunities that it will offer to all of us and our clients," he added.

For Egis, PwC Middle East acted as financial advisor and Clyde & Co as legal advisor, while for Waagner Biro Bridge Services shareholders, deNovo Corporate Advisors acted as financial advisor and DLA Piper as legal advisor.

