The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a four-year, $22.6 million loan for Hassan Allam Holding (HAH), earmarked for Hassan Allam Construction (HAC) to strengthen its long-term working capital.

The loan, provided under the EBRD’s Direct Finance Framework (DFF) Non-SME corporate facility, will finance a capital injection into HAC, supporting the contracting company's long-term working capital needs.

In December 2024, AD Ports Group appointed HAC to build infrastructure for Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal, located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

HAC is also executing various projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

