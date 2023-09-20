Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is expected to award the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for ‘Saahat Deira’ project by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source aware of the project details.

“The tender for the BOT contract was issued on 29 August 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 27 November 2023. The main contract is expected to be awarded by early March 2024,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The project is currently under ‘Final Business Case’ phase, which involves preparation to approve final business case/feasibility study, the source said.

The project, he continued, would be located plot of land belonging to the RTA in Deira near Dubai Land Department (DLD), which is currently being utilised as a surface parking lot.

The scope of work involves the construction of a rooftop entertainment plaza atop a multi-level car park (Basement + G +1) that can accommodate 1,000 vehicles, a second source told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the second source added.

In January 2020, RTA had invited proposals for the development, on public-private partnership (PPP) basis, for ‘Union 71’ Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project above the Union Metro Station, and for Deira Plaza.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

