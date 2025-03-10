Dubai’s construction activity remained robust through 2024 as the sector grew by nearly 3.8 percent in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023.

Figures by Dubai’s statistics centre showed the real estate sector, another key component of the emirate’s non-oil economy, swelled by 3.6 percent in the same period.

The report showed the construction sector’s contribution to GDP stood at around 6.6 percent with a value of nearly 7.2 billion UAE dirhams ($1.96 billion) while the real estate GDP share was estimated at 8.1 percent with a value of AED8.77 billion ($2.38 billion).

Dubai’s overall GDP increased by around 3 percent to AED108.1 billion dirhams ($29.45 billion) in the third quarter of 2024, according to the report.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.