Dubai-based Binghatti Developers has launched its 500 million UAE dirham ($136 million) Binghatti Canal residential project in Business Bay.

The 300-unit canal-facing project will be completed in June 2023, the developer said in a press statement.

CEO Muhammad Bighatti said the Business Bay development is the company’s 50th project in the country.

He said to date, the developer has delivered 25 towers in Dubai Silicon Oasis, three towers each in Dubailand and Al Jaddaf, and two towers in the Business Bay area.

Binghatti Developers has ongoing residential projects in Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village Circle, Liwan, and Dubai Land, and a huge commercial project in Dubai spread over an area of one million square feet, the press statement said.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)