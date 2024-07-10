Dubai-based Arista Properties broke ground on Wednesday for its 500 million UAE dirhams ($136 million) Wadi Villas luxury residential project located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City within Meydan master development.

The project, which comprises 30 high-end villa units, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Local company AASA Group is the main contractor, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) is the architect and Coopers Hill is the landscaping consultant for the project, the statement noted, adding that prices for Wadi Villas start at AED 14 million.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

