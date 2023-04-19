Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed the development work on a vital part of Al Wukair Road, starting from its intersection with Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Jasim Al Thani Street and extending 2 km towards Al Mashaf.

This is being done in addition to converting its two roundabouts into signal-controlled intersections, as part of the Road Improvement Project in the South of Greater Doha - Phase 2.

Work implemented on this part of Al Wukair Road is in addition to the development of 12 km of roads in the area that the authority announced completed in October 2022. This included developing part of Al Wukair Road located to the West of Al Janoub Stadium and parts of the streets perpendicular to it, in addition to the construction of eight intersections.

The development work has contributed to increasing the roads’ capacity and regulating traffic flow in the area.

Eng. Muneera Al Mohannadi, from Ashghal, stressed the importance of the development work and its location, as Al Wukair Road is used by many road users daily, and serves several health facilities such as Al Wakra Hospital, Al Wakra Health Centre, commercial centres, sport facilities like Al Janoub Stadium and other service facilities and educational institutions.

She also confirmed that the development work contributed to raising the capacity of the road and thus enhancing traffic flow in this vital area, in addition to improving traffic safety.

The project included developing part of Al Wukair Road with two main lanes, starting from its intersection with Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Jasim Al Thani Street and extending 2km towards Al Mashaf, in addition to developing a 4km-long service road.

The two existing roundabouts, known as the Health Centre Roundabout and Al Wakra Hospital Roundabout, were converted into two signal-controlled intersections, and multiple lanes were provided at the two intersections, which contributed to improving the traffic flow in the area. This is in addition to developing the lighting systems and installing 110 street lighting poles, and building 4km of pedestrian paths.

The infrastructure works, they included upgrading 3km of the TSE network and 5km of the surface water and storm water drainage network, in addition to upgrading and protecting the electricity and communications lines.

Public Works Authority is currently implementing construction works to develop the sewage infrastructure for this area near Al Wukair Road, as part of the design and build project of Drainage Networks Branches. Excavation work is currently underway for 10 shafts within Al Wukair Road and Al Jamia Street. These works are scheduled to be completed in second quarter of 2024.

Ashghal announced in October 2022 the completion of the main upgrading works on Al Wukair Road and some streets in Al Wukair and Al Mashaf areas.

