Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, said it has achieved a major construction milestone with the topping out of its Urban Oasis residential tower at 34 storeys.

The AED800-million ($218 million) project is being developed in partnership with the luxury Italian fashion house, Missoni in the heart of the city on Dubai Water Canal.

The significant structural completion milestone was celebrated by Dar Al Arkan Chairman, Yousef Al Shelash by visiting the site and personally taking part in the topping out ceremony.

Urban Oasis is Dar Al Arkan’s first project in the UAE, and the region’s first ever bespoke Missoni-inspired living spaces designed by the fashion brand’s MissoniHome line dedicated to interiors, decor, and furnishings.

Situated in the heart of the city directly on the Dubai Water Canal, it is in close proximity to Downtown Dubai’s top attractions such as Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, and many other premium lifestyle locations.

The deluxe homes of Urban Oasis offer spectacular and uninterrupted views of the Dubai Water Canal, making the tower a true urban oasis within the bustling city, stated the developer.

The tower has been 80% sold to a diverse range of homeowners and investors from all over the world representing over 45 nationalities. It is due for completion by the end of next year.

The stunning tower, being developed, in collaboration with Missoni, is one of the best representatives of Italian fashion and contemporary design excellence around the world.

It consists of high-end one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses with luxury interiors from MissoniHome, stated the Saudi developer.

The unique penthouse apartments, which are accessible via a private elevator, come fully fitted with high-end Missoni fixtures and décor elements. The immaculately designed one, two, three apartments come in varying sizes and offer unique levels of five-star living, increadible water-front views and a closed kitchen.

Residents will also have access to luxury facilities and services. The tower features a swimming pool, a children's play area, car parking, an equipped gymnasium, and 24/7 conceirge and security service, it addded.-TradeArabia News Service

