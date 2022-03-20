AMMAN — The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Saturday said it finished construction works of the Ibn Hammad Dam in the southern Jordan Valley.

The dam has a total capacity of four million cubic metres, which will be used to provide water for agricultural and industrial uses, and to boost ground water reserves.

The total cost of the project stood at JD53 million, JD7.5 million of which was covered by the Treasury and the rest by the Arab Potash Company.

The company will be compensated for its contribution through a lower price of water under an agreement between the JVA and the APC, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The completion of this dam will increase the total capacity of the Kingdom's 14 dams to 285.26 million cubic metres, after excluding the Karameh Dam.

The JVA also said that it is expected to start operating Al Fidan Dam in Wadi Arabah over the next few weeks.

