Egypt’s cabinet has approved a presidential decree concerning the exchange of letters between the Egyptian and Japanese governments for the implementation of the first phase of the Greater Cairo Metro’s Line 4 project, the cabinet said in a statement.

The first phase of the new line will extend 19 kilometres from Hadayek Al-Ashgar station to Fostat station, comprising 17 stations, of which 16 will be underground. The project aims to provide transport for residents in the high-density areas of Haram, Faisal, Omraniya, and Giza, and will connect 6th of October City and the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) to the metro network. The line will link with Line 1 at El-Malek El-Saleh station and Line 2 at Giza station.

Construction and tunnelling work for the first phase is currently underway, utilising four tunnel boring machines. Restoration work around the stations near the Grand Egyptian Museum—GEM, Al-Remaya, and Al-Ahram—is nearing completion and is expected to be finished before the museum’s planned opening next July.

Studies are also underway for the project’s future phases. The second phase is planned to extend 31.8 km with 21 stations, connecting to the proposed Line 6 and the East Nile Monorail, and running through Nasr City to New Cairo. A future branch to Cairo International Airport is also being considered.

A third phase is being studied to extend the line 16.3 km from Hadayek Al-Ashgar to El-Hossary Square, connecting with the West Nile Monorail. A fourth phase would extend 38.7 km to the New Administrative Capital’s airport, linking with the Light Rail Transit (LRT).

The project is of significant importance as it will connect the cities of 6th of October and New Cairo to the metro network, serving a large number of passengers in densely populated areas. Once fully completed, the line is expected to transport approximately 1.5 million passengers daily.

