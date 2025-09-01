Bahrain-based Kooheji Development has launched a residential project in eastern Riyadh in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC).

The Rewan Al Ruba project, covering nearly 800,000 square metres, features five main housing models with sub-variants. Land plots range between 250 and 476 square metres, while building areas extend from 258 to 374 square metres.

The project is part of NHC’s broader $2.1 billion Al Ruba destination, which has been positioned as a new milestone in Riyadh’s urban expansion.

