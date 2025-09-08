Bahrain - Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak inspected the Riffa Walkway development project in the Southern Governorate.

About 60 per cent of the project has been completed, with final delivery scheduled by the end of this year.

The 36,018-square-metre project includes renovating shading structures, playgrounds, lighting and public facilities, installing modern sports equipment, resurfacing and painting asphalt, and planting 400 new trees.

The ministry has intensified green efforts as part of its wider plan to enhance public facilities, including coasts, parks, walkways, playgrounds and recreational areas, in line with international standards.

