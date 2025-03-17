Bahrain’s Ministry of Works (MOW) has received seven bids for its Request for Proposals (RFP) tender seeking pre-contract engineering consultancy services for widening of Riffa Avenue.

The project involves widening of existing two-lane dual carriageway of Riffa Avenue (from Riffa Clock Tower roundabout to Muasker Highway) to minimum four lanes through traffic in both directions. The project scope also involves design of grade separator at the Junction of Riffa Avenue and Al Muaskar Highway, grade separated U-turns at two junctions including four footbridges.

The scope of the consultancy contract includes feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed design for road, storm drainage and structures, street lighting, road marking, utility coordination and tender assistance services to MOW for the project

The bidders and bid amounts are as follows:

Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy 456,940 Bahraini dinars ($1.2 million) Pan Arab Consulting Engineers BHD 862,572.942 ($2.3 million) Parsons Global Services BHD 792,825 ($2.1 million) Saudi Tech. For Engineering Consultants BHD 426,838.500 ($1.1 million) DAR SSH International Engineering Consultants BHD 660,000 ($1.8 million) AECOM Middle East Limited BHD 998,112.500 ($2.5 million) Egis International BHD 763,490.090 ($2 million)

The tender was opened on 13 March 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

