Iraq’s Ministry of Planning recently provided an update on the progress of three road projects aiming to enhance the entry points into Baghdad city.

The Baghdad-Kirkuk road project has achieved 84 percent completion rate and additionally efforts are being taken to complete the project by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the ministry spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi said.

He said the 9-km project involves the rehabilitation and expansion of the Baghdad-Diyala section from the Bab al-Sham Arch to the Muhammad al-Sakran intersection. He said the road's width would be expanded by six metres to create a 16-meter-wide lane. Additional components include a service road, two overhead bridges, an underpass, and two pedestrian bridges.

Hindawi said work on the 33-km Baghdad-Mosul Road is 16 percent complete. The project involves the construction of two additional lanes to increase the total number of lanes to eight.

The Baghdad-Samarra rehabilitation project, which is 45 percent complete, involves the expansion of 5-km stretch to create a 16-metre-wide road with four lanes in both directions, Hindawi added.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

