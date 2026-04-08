Asas Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment Company has signed an agreement to develop and execute the superstructure works for a residential project in Riyadh.

The 18-month contract, valued at 268.11 million Saudi riyals ($71.40 million), was signed with Tawafuq Al Rimal Real Estate Fund, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The residential project in Al Rimal District, Riyadh, covers an area of 30,000 square meters and includes 503 residential units.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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