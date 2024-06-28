UAE developer Arada has signed a partnership deal with Bright Capital Investment to bring the UK’s 350-year-old Reigate Grammar School to its megaproject Masaar in Sharjah.

Based in the fast-growing forested Masaar master community in the Suyoh district, Reigate Grammar School Masaar will be built on a 450,000 sq ft plot in the northern corner of the project, which contains 3,000 villas and townhouses linked by a ‘green spine’ of 70,000 trees.

The school’s state-of-the-art campus will incorporate a range of world-class facilities including a performing arts centre, a library, a STEM Centre, multi-purpose halls, sports facilities and swimming pools.

With planned capacity for 2,700 students, Reigate Grammar School Masaar will be the first branch campus of a British school in Sharjah, offering a full K-12 programme.

Scheduled to welcome its first pupils in September 2027, the school marks the expansion of the Reigate Grammar School brand into the UAE, after opening seven other schools in UK, Saudi Arabia, China and Vietnam.

Founded in 1675 near London, Reigate Grammar School was ranked as one the UK’s top 20 private schools by A-Level results in 2023 and has frequently been named ‘School of the Year’ by a range of British industry and education bodies.

The new school will be operated by Bright Capital Investment, a fast-growing UAE-based education provider that currently has investments in four schools in Dubai.

Established in 2010, Bright Capital Investment aims to cover the complete education spectrum from pre-primary to secondary and is also planning to expand across the Middle East and Africa. JSquare Capital, led by Managing Director Jimmy John, served as the Transaction Advisor to Bright Capital for the transaction.

Arada Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "Reigate Grammar School is one of the most established and respected educational institutions in the UK, with an exceptional record of academic excellence and achievement."

"This is another example of a partnership that elevates the quality of life and wellbeing of residents in our communities, and we look forward to working with Bright Capital Investment to bring this world-class facility to Masaar," he stated.

Esref Temel, the Managing Director at Bright Capital Investment, said: "We are delighted to partner with Arada, to bring the first ever UK branch School to Sharjah. With its 350-year rich history and consistent ranking among the top 20 British schools, Reigate Grammar School represents educational excellence."

"Our collaboration aims to offer unparalleled academic opportunities to students in the UAE, ensuring they receive a world class education that prepares them for global success," noted Temel.

Sean Davey, Global Business Director for Reigate Grammar School International, said: "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to establish a premium world-class school as part of our global village philosophy, where we will ensure that all of our children fulfil their potential and become global citizens with noble purpose."

"We look forward to working with the brilliant team at Arada to create an outstanding campus, and also with Bright Capital, to ensure that the educational provision at Reigate Grammar School Sharjah is both inspiring and exceptional," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).