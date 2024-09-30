Sharjah-focussed private real estate developer Alef Group announced on Monday the launch of its latest residential project Olfah valued at 2.5 billion UAE dirhams ($681 million).

Alef said in a statement that the development, spanning 84,814.40 square metres (sqm), will feature Sharjah's largest private community park, located on an elevated podium spanning over 26,000 sqm.

According to the statement, Olfah will comprise 12 buildings, each rising between 9 and 11 stories, set upon a unified platform offering 2,787 units in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, alongside 1,500 sqm dedicated to commercial, service, and dining facilities.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: " Olfah is designed around the concept of nature at its largest, with expansive green spaces creating an inviting and serene atmosphere. This project reflects our vision of integrating nature with modern living, offering a lifestyle that fosters well-being and community engagement."

The project also includes parks, children's playgrounds, an amphitheatre, BBQ areas, resort and sports swimming pools, wellness areas and underground parking.

Construction and delivery timelines weren’t disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

