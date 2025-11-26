Riyadh-based architecture, engineering, project management, and consultancy firm Aji has signed an agreement with local developer Numu Company to provide full design services for the Masar Branded Residences project within the Masar Makkah Master Plan.

The signing took place on the sidelines of Cityscape Global 2025 in the Saudi capital.

Covering approximately 3,800 square metres (sqm), Masar Branded Residences will feature between 280 and 320 high-end apartments, penthouses, and duplexes. Around 70 percent of the ground-floor area will be dedicated to retail and commercial spaces.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

