Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is expected to award design and build contract for Bel Ghailam Canal Backfilling project in Al Bahyah in the first quarter of 2024.

“The tender for the design and build contract was issued on 26 September 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 31 October 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the backfilling of Belghailam Canal.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Dennis Daniel)

