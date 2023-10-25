Iraq’s state auditor has revealed that 19 projects approved by the authorities of the southern Dhi Qar governorate with a value of 333 billion Iraqi dinars ($254 million) have not materialised although they were approved several months ago.

The Federal Integrity Commission, which monitors public offices’ performance, said the projects include four housing complexes with a total value of around IQD161.8 billion ($124 million) in addition to plants for the production of plastic pipes, drugs, furniture, home appliances and solar cells.

“An internal report following an investigation by the Commission has shown that most of those projects are not economically feasible as they do not meet actual local market needs…yet, authorities have approved them and issued investment licenses,” the Commission said in a statement published by Mawazin News and other networks.

