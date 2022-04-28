Bahrain - Major infrastructure projects worth BD711.9 million were placed under construction across Bahrain during the first quarter of 2022, it was revealed today.

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf said the ministry had 152 projects under the spotlight, in multiple sectors, to ensure they were completed on time.

The minister stressed the ministry’s keenness to meet the needs and demands of citizens and residents when it comes to road, sewage, construction and maintenance work.

Mr Khalaf added that BD30.4m, covering 30 tenders, have been awarded during the first quarter of 2022.

These projects include 12 road improvements, nine sanitation developments, alongside nine construction and maintenance projects

“The roads projects will cost BD19.2m, sanitation BD4.2m, and construction and maintenance BD12.8m,” said Mr Khalaf. “Most notably, the project on Shaikh Khalifa Bin Salman Highway – 18th roundabout Hamad Town (from Wali Al Ahd to Intersection 2), will see lanes heading south and north revamped.

“A road project has also been awarded in Hamad Town, which includes asphalt and civil works in various locations in the area, in addition to excavation works, constructing sidewalks, repaving roads, installing bricks for pedestrian paths, constructing car parks and painting ground lines.”

He added that plans to construct an entrance to the Muharraq Grand Garden (Al Kubra) were also commencing.

“The project aims to serve garden visitors by easing traffic congestion, improving the flow of traffic as well as access to Airport Highway and Khalifa Al Khabeer Avenue.”

The minister added that the most important sanitation project involved tertiary services at the Tubli Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“It aims to ensure continuous, cost-effective and performance-effective treatment of all quantities of water to be triple-treated after secondary treatment,” he said. “It includes connecting a new sewage network in Budaiya Block 505 to serve 45 properties.”

He revealed that the biggest construction initiative was taking place on the Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalid Al Khalifa College of Islamic Studies Project.

“The college will see rehabilitation to an existing building consisting of three floors and converted into an educational building. The ground floor will provide a reception area,” explained Mr Khalaf.

“Tenders were also awarded for the project of preventive maintenance works for the buildings of Bahrain National Museum, Bahrain National Theatre, Bahrain Fort, the Cultural Centre and the Arts Centre.

“Another project is the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club in Sakhir, which includes the construction of eight buildings dedicated to horse stables with a capacity of 10 horses for each stable, in addition to the construction of eight separate flexible service buildings that include service facilities, including a horse-washing area and a track for preparation, in addition to building demolition works.”

He said the Kuwait Health Centre expansion project was also awarded, which includes the partial development and renovation of the existing centre, in addition to its expansion works by constructing an additional two-storey building on the front side of the centre.

Mr Khalaf added that 36 tenders were offered to developers during the first quarter of the year at a cost of around BD51.4m.

“Five tenders were issued for the road sector, at a cost of up to BD32.1m, while 12 tenders were issued in the sanitary sector at a cost up to BD6.3m, 19 tenders were issued in the construction and maintenance projects sector at a cost of BD12.8m, and one tender worth BD100,000 in the technical services sector,” he said.

Prominent projects include constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Street 2 and Street 10 – Hamala Block 1010, and a tender for the expansion of Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway and development of entrances leading to the Salman Town - Phase Four.

“A tender was also issued for the rehabilitation of four schools in the area.

He said the projects include rehabilitating sewage networks in A’ali Block 742, Jidhafs 424, Nuwaidrat Block 645 and Hunnaniyah Block 910.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).