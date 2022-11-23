Swiber Africa and Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) have signed an agreement to build a $500 million agro-industrial park in Igbere town in Abia state, Nigeria, the local daily This Day reported.



Construction on the project called United Integrated Agro-industrial Park is likely to start in January 2023.



PowerChina's Chief Representative in Nigeria Diego Tian said the project is an agriculture industrial zone, which includes crop planting and processing plants for rice, cassava, cashew nuts and related products.



Meanwhile, Swiber Africa Chairman Emeka Ebo said the funding for the project will be executed jointly, the news report said.



