KUWAIT - The visit to China by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will see the signing of several important agreements in the infrastructure, industrial and labor areas, Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Aiban said Sunday.

The visit, due in the coming days, reflects Kuwait's keenness on the fruitful cooperation with the People's Republic of China, Al-Aiban, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, told reports while attending a celebration at China Embassy to mark 74th founding anniversary of the PRC.

Kuwait is looking forward to attracting more investments from China, the minister added.

On his part, China Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei said both countries maintained exemplary relations in all fields, expressing China's desire to push the economic and trade cooperation to even higher level.

The top-level visit exchanges play a key role in strengthening the bilateral relations, Zhang said, noting that Kuwait had been the first Arabian Gulf country to establish diplomatic relations with China.

The State of Kuwait is also the first Arab county to sign a memorandum of understanding with China on joining the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI, or B&R), the Chinese diplomat added.

