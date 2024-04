MOSCOW - Kazakhstan plans to double its crude oil supplies to China via the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline in April to 180,000 metric tons, Kazakhstan's pipeline company Kaztransoil told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan will cut oil supplies to its three major refineries in April by 354,000 metric tons from March to 1.085 million metric tons amid seasonal maintenance, according to a refinery maintenance plan cited by two industry sources.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)