A total of 19 co-operation agreements worth $15 billion were signed at the recently concluded 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and China International Contractors Association, the joint organisers, said in a press statement.

The agreements cover housing and construction, power engineering, new energy, mineral resources and industrial park development in Latin American countries, Portuguese-speaking countries, South East Asian countries and the Macao region.

Chairman of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen said that green and sustainable development was the core issue of this year’s forum, the statement noted.

(Writing by P Deol, Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)