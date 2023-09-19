Standard Chartered has issued the first-ever green guarantee for China Energy Engineering Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Company (CEEC- SEPEC) in Oman.

The green guarantee provided is for a solar project in Oman, where CEEC- SEPEC is the main EPC contractor, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The issuance of the first green guarantee between Standard Chartered and CEEC- SEPEC represents a major milestone in fostering the strong bilateral relationship between China and Oman.

The name of the project was not given.

Chinese news portal Seetao had previously reported that CEEC- SEPEC has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the 500-megawatts Manah Solar II Independent Power Project (IPP) in Manah, Oman.

