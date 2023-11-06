China-based Fapon Group (Fapon) has inked a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the China Innovation Center (CIC) at Dubai Chambers to enhance strategic partnerships in in-vitro-diagnostics (IVD), pharmaceuticals, therapeutics, biomarker screening and healthcare-related investments.

Under the agreement, both sides will leverage their respective expertise by jointly organising investment promotion fairs, webinars, seminars and technical conferences that will boost the development of Dubai’s healthcare industry.

CIC at Dubai Chambers serves as an important platform for Chinese tech-innovation companies to showcase their capabilities and connect with potential clients in the Gulf Cooperation Council regions.

Jielun Zhu, CFO and Chief Investment Officer of Fapon, said that Dubai serves as a hub in the Belt and Road Initiative and acts as a gateway to markets in West Asia, North Africa and South Asia.

The partnership will help in Fapon’s globalistion strategy, strengthening its presence in Dubai or the Middle East region, he added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

anoop.menon@lseg.com

