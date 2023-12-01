The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a letter of intent with top Chinese chemical manufacturer BEFAR to establish a green industrial park for the production of specialty chemicals in East Port Said Industrial Zone.

The project will involve an estimated total investment of $2 billion, SCZONE said in a press statement.

The industrial park will rely on green energy and cater to local and regional markets.

An SCZONE statement said the first phase would be developed at a total investment of $500 million and provide about 1,000 jobs.

