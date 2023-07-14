China is keen to develop trade relations with Turkey and expand the scope of foreign investment, said Liu Shaobin, Chinese ambassador to Turkey.



Trade has stabilised in recent years between the two countries, Daily Sabah newspaper reported, citing the envoy’s opening speech 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion meeting in Istanbul.

Currently, China is Turkey’s third-largest trading partner globally and the largest in Asia.



Turkey’s exports to China reached $3.7 billion in 2021, while imports hit $32.2 billion.

Shaobin believed that commercial relationships between the two nations could be developed further, expecting more high-quality Turkish goods in its market.

