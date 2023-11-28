China will boost the digital economy and new information infrastructure under its Belt and Road Initiative for the next 10 years, South China Morning Post reported, citing a document.

Priorities for the next decade include improving “soft connectivity” and reducing “hidden barriers” in goods and people-to-people exchanges, the report added.

The new action plan will focus on projects involving “small investment, quick results and good economic and social benefits”.

The vision document stated that infrastructure building to boost land and maritime connections, such as border facilities and seaports, will remain high on the agenda.

Moreover, BRI will focus more on projects related to digital connectivity, including the construction of cross-border land cable and submarine communications cables to broaden information exchange, the newspaper said.

